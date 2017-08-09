RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0627 GMT August 09 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198303
Published: 1415 GMT 09 Aug 2017

'The Servant' picked as master of Spain animation event

'The Servant' picked as master of Spain animation event

Iranian short animated piece 'The Servant' won the Best Animation Award at the 40th Elche International Independent Film Festival in Spain.

Directed by Farnoush Abedi, 'The Servant' narrates the familiar story of a master and his servant, the story of a writer's encounter with a gigantic insect: A cockroach. The cockroach becomes a servant but gradually begins to realize that it deserves better conditions, so it tries to turn the table and change the game in its own favor. The man, however, attempts to preserve the status quo but soon realizes that the game has no rules.

Abedi's had earlier won a number of international awards including best short animation award for February at London Independent Film Festival, second Best Animation Award at the 20th San Francisco Black Film Festival (SFBFF) and the Best Short Animation award at the 2017 Silver Scream Festival in California, the US.

Elche is Spain's 12th oldest film festival, and a contributor to Goya Awards — Spain's main national annual film awards.

The 40th edition of the festival was held from July 14 to 21, 2017.

   
KeyWords
Best Animation Award
Spain
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0543 sec