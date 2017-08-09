RSS
News ID: 198305
Published: 1417 GMT 09 Aug 2017

Iran's 'Kupal' to vie at Croatian festival

Iran's 'Kupal' to vie at Croatian festival
MEHR NEWS AGENCY

Iranian feature 'Kupal', directed by Kazem Mollaei, will make its debut at the 22nd Split International Festival of New Film in Croatia.

The event annually features the works of emerging directors in its competition section while its main focus is to display innovative, experimental, unconventional and radical works that have been produced outside the current cinematic trend.

According to the festival's official site, this year's selection board nominated only nine films for the main section of the festival. In this section, 'Kupal', as Iran's sole representative, will compete with works from Austria, Spain, China, Mexico, the Philippines, Croatia, India and South Korea.

The flick narrates the story of a hunter and taxidermist who goes through an unfortunate incident just moments before the turn of the year.

The storyline of Kapul and the tagline is, "you can't be alone in this world!"

Mollaei, who is both the director and the scriptwriter of 'Kupal', had earlier produced several successful short films and presented them to national and international film festivals. They include 'Please Stay Away from the Red Line', 'Minus' and 'Delete'.

Split International Festival of New Film will be held from September 9 to 16 in the historic and coastal city of Split in Croatia.

   
