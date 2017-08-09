Documents show Britain pressed US to join Iran coup against Mosaddeq

The British government in 1952 repeatedly asked the US to join in a coup aimed at toppling Mohammad Mosaddeq, Iran’s prime minister, according to newly declassified State Department documents.

The files offer “the first officially-released confirmation of Britain’s expressed aim in late 1952 to persuade Washington to help oust Mosaddeq,” according to two scholars affiliated with the National Security Archive, the private non-partisan research organization that obtained the documents, the Financial Times reported.

The “Top Secret” State Department memoranda – including one entitled “British proposal to organize a coup d’état in Iran” – also offer fresh insights into London’s assessment of Iranian politics and the threat to British interests that eventually led to the August 1953 coup.

That anti-government protests, backed by Britain and the US, toppled Mosaddeq, ushered in more than two decades of authoritarian rule by Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and embittered relations between Tehran and the West.

In 1952, Winston Churchill’s British government was desperate to regain control of Iran’s oil industry, which Mosaddeq had nationalized the year before, “by virtually any available means, including military action,” wrote Malcolm Byrne of the National Security Archive and Tulane University’s Mark Gasiorowski.

Beginning in October, British and the US officials met at least three times to discuss prospects for toppling the Mosaddeq government. Sir Christopher Steel, the No. 2 official in the British Embassy in Washington, pitched the idea to reluctant US officials.

In recent years, the British government has repeatedly pressed the US officials to shield from public view any official confirmation of London’s efforts to oust the Iranian government. The documents made public on Tuesday were left out of a recent 1,007-page State Department volume released as part of its continuing “Foreign Relations of the United States” series.

Byrne and Gasiorowski appealed against the government’s decision to keep the documents classified. Before receiving an official reply, Gasiorowski discovered the records at a government archive in College Park, Maryland.

Six decades after the notorious coup, the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for the first time published a document in August 2013 which confirmed Washington’s role in the coup d’état.

The British and American intelligence agencies initiated the coup by the Iranian military, setting off a series of events, including riots in the streets of the capital, Tehran, which led to the overthrow and arrest of Mosaddeq.

Mosaddeq, who was convicted of treason by a court martial, served three years in solitary confinement and then died under house arrest in exile in 1967.