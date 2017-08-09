Japanese minister: Expansion of economic cooperation with Iran on agenda

Domestic Economy Desk

Tokyo has placed enhancing and improving economic cooperation with Tehran on its agenda and will provide necessary support for this, said the Japanese minister of economy, trade and industry.

Hiroshige Seko made the remark in a meeting with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Abbas Araqchi in Tokyo on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

Araqchi is in Japan to meet a number of the country's top officials.

Speaking in the meeting, Seko congratulated Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on his reelection, saying the history of longstanding relations between Iran and Japan dates back to over 1,000 years ago.

"Japan is willing to maintain its present level of ties with Iran and even expand them."

Describing Iran's nuclear negotiations with the six world powers as 'important', the Japanese minister said his country firmly supports the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Tehran and P5+1, and its implementation.

Speaking in the same meeting, Araqchi expressed his gratitude to Japan for expressing support for the JCPOA and described relations between the two countries as good and friendly.

He stressed that following the implementation of the JCPOA, new capacities have been created in relations between the two countries.

Araqchi said at present, the ground is fully prepared for the expansion of cooperation between Iran and Japan.

He noted that the JCPOA is strongly supported by the international community, adding the United Nations, the European Union as well as the major part of the international community call for the precise and complete implementation of the deal by all signatories.

Araqchi also called on the Japanese government to encourage Japanese institutes to carry out activities in Iran by providing necessary supports and facilities.