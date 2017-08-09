Parliament committee passes anti-US bill

Political Desk

Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee passed a bill which is prepared to confront the US hostile measures against Iran, a lawmaker said.

The committee’s Deputy Chairman Kamal Dehqani Firoozabadi said on Tuesday that the bill will be referred to the Guardian Council for the final ratification, IRNA reported.

The move is aimed at retaliating Washington’s new sanctions against Tehran over its missile program, human rights and what it calls Iran's support of terrorism.

The US move has raised speculations about the US violation of the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and P5+1 group of countries which includes the US itself.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who attended the committee’s session, said that Americans are not able to prevent Iran from enjoying benefits of the nuclear deal, which is also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

According to the member of the committee Hossein Naqavi Hosseini, Zarif reminded the US government of the high price it will have to pay in case of withdrawing from the JCPOA.

US President Donald Trump has called the agreement “a very bad” deal, and, as a presidential candidate, he had threatened that he would rip it up.

However, last month he agreed for the second time to certify that Iran was in compliance.