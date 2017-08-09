Shamkhani condemns Taliban deadly attack on Afghan village

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani on Wednesday condemned a recent terrorist attack on innocent people in a village in Afghanistan’s northern province of Sar-e Pol.

Ali Shamkhani, in a message to his Afghan counterpart, condoled the people and government of Afghanistan over the “inhumane crime”, IRNA reported.

On Sunday night, Taliban launched an attack on the Mirza Olang Village, which killed at least 60 people, including women and children, most of them members of the largely Shia Hazara community. A number of Afghan security forces were also among the dead. The Taliban terrorists also torched 30 houses.

Shamkhani described serious resolve, joint efforts by the neighbors, and genuine war on terrorism as the key to tackling such “painful measures by the extremist groups affiliated with the Takfiri ideologies.”

He also noted that Iran would spare no effort to guarantee “collective security” in the region and to restore stability to the countries damaged by terrorism.

Iran will keep cooperating with the regional states, the Afghan government in particular, to combat the serious threat of terrorism, Shamkhani underlined.