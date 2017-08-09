Minister: $67b investment envisaged in petrochemical projects

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said the ministry has envisaged plans to implement 68 petrochemical projects by attracting $67 billion in investment.

Zanganeh, whose reappointment was proposed by President Hassan Rouhani, said the projects should become operational in the second four-year term of the Rouhani administration (2017-2021).

Rouhani submitted the names of his cabinet nominees, including Zanganeh, for parliamentary approval on Tuesday after his inauguration following a landslide victory in the May presidential election.

The minister said petrochemical output rose 10 million tons every year under the Rouhani government reaching to 50 million tons in May 2017 from 40.6 million tons in May 2016.

Zanganeh noted that petrochemical exports also rose to over 17 million tons in the year to March 2017 from 12.8 million tons four years earlier.

He added that boosting petrochemical exports are in line with the objectives of 'resistance economy' plans outlined by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The 'resistance economy' is aimed at making Iran's economy more self-reliant and doing away with cutting unnecessary imports.