Gas extraction from South Pars doubled in four years

Managing director of Iran's Pars Special Economic Energy Zone (PSEEZ) announced that natural gas output from the giant South Pars Gas Field in the southern province of Bushehr has doubled in the past four years.

Mahdi Yousefi commended efforts made to develop gas extraction from South Pars, recalled that gas production from the field shared with neighboring Qatar amounted to 270 million cubic meters per day four years ago, Tasnim News Agency reported.

He added that with the completion of various phases of the gas field over the past three years, gas extraction from the South Pars was more than doubled, reaching 600 million cubic meters per day.

The official further underlined that today, Iran's gas extraction from South Pars is now equal to that of Qatar.

Earlier in April, the South Pars Phases 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 were inaugurated by Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.

South Pars Gas Field, whose development has been divided into 28 phases, is located in the Persian Gulf straddling the maritime border between Iran and Qatar.

This gas field covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, of which 3,700 square kilometers are located in Iran's territorial waters.

It is estimated that the Iranian section of the field contains 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of condensates in place.