0627 GMT August 09 2017

Published: 1524 GMT 09 Aug 2017

France police arrest suspect in car attack case

French police have shot and arrested a man in relation to a suspected terror attack that injured six soldiers outside a barracks in a Paris suburb on Wednesday.

The suspect, described only as a man in his 30s, was taken into custody hours after his BMW rammed into a group of servicemen in the suburban neighborhood of Levallois-Perret, to the northwest of Paris, and then sped away.

Police were able to chase down the car in a dramatic motorway pursuit and arrest the driver after shooting him, according to anonymous sources involved in the manhunt.

Earlier, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said the attack was a "deliberate" act carried out by a "man on his own."

The attack was carried out in the wake of a string of assaults by Europe-based Daesh militants that have hit France since January 2015, claiming more than 230 lives.

The soldiers targeted in the Wednesday attack belonged to the 7,000-strong Sentinelle security force, established in response to the militant attacks.

It was first announced that at least two of the injured were in critical condition. However, the interior minister said after visiting three of the soldiers with Defense Minister Florence Parly that all of them were expected to recover.

According to Collomb, the Sentinelle forces had been attacked on six different occasions since 2015.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said it was probing the "attempted killings... in relation to a terrorist undertaking."

In February, a man attacked four soldiers on patrol at Paris's Louvre Museum with a machete. In April, another attacker shot and killed a policeman on the Champs-Elysees, the French capital's most famous boulevard.

In June, an alleged Daesh-linked terrorist attacked a policeman with a hammer outside Notre Dame cathedral.

 

 

   
