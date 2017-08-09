Troops kill three rebels, teenage boy in Indian-controlled Kashmir

-
Shamkhani condemns Taliban deadly attack on Afghan village
Parliament committee passes anti-US bill
Iran rejects ‘bizarre’ Saudi claims of support for Taliban
Japanese minister: Expansion of economic cooperation with Iran on agenda
Rouhani appoints female veeps, assistant
Documents show Britain pressed US to join Iran coup against Mosaddeq
Envoy: Iran, Turkey determined to boost annual trade to $30b
Iran, Turkey, Russia sign oil, gas investment deal
Iran-EU currency market exchange underway in €
South Pars exports double in four years