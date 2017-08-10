No deficiency in Total gas deal: Judicial official

There is no problem with the deal between France's Total and the National Iranian Oil Company, senior judicial official said on Wednesday.

Iranian Judiciary Spokesman Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei made the remarks in an interview with Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).



'According to the law, the oil contracts should be investigated by an overseeing commission before getting finalized and inked,' he said.



The Judiciary spokesman said: 'The problem with the Total contract was the fact that the deal has been inked and afterwards dispatched to the overseeing commission.'



'The observing committee has examined the Total contract and has confirmed that there is no deficiency with it,' he added.



National Iranian Oil Company subsidiary Petropars has recently inked a deal with Total and Chinese state-owned oil and gas company CNPC to develop South Pars Gas Field.