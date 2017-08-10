Tokyo supports full implementation of Iran nuclear deal: Japanese official

Senior Japan Foreign Ministry official said on Wednesday that Tokyo supports full implementation of nuclear deal between Iran and G5+1(the US, the UK, Russia, China and France plus Germany).

Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Tarō Asō made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Abbas Araqchi,according to IRNA.



Japan is committed to develop economic relations with Iran and remove obstacles in the way of elevation of cooperation, the Japanese official added.



He also congratulated start of President Hassan Rouhani's second term in office and voiced hope for development of two countries relations in his era.



During the meeting, the Iranian deputy foreign minister elaborated achievements made in the Iranian economy after implementation of JCPOA and highlighted large participation of giant European and Asian companies in Iranian economic and industrial projects via the post-sanctions era.



The official pointed to the strong international community's support for durable implementation of JCPOA and called for exploiting the new capacities in the two countries relations.