Iranian President congratulates Singapore National Day

President Hassan Rouhani of Iran in a message on Wednesday congratulated Singaporean president and nation on the country’s National Day (August 9).

In his message to President Tony Keng Yam, President Rouhani hoped that bilateral ties will further improve in all fields between the two capitals in the bilateral, regional and international levels through mutual efforts, IRNA reported.



President Rouhani also wished success, happiness and prosperity for the president and people of Singapore.



The National Day of Singapore is celebrated every year on August 9, in commemoration of the country's independence from Malaysia in 1965.