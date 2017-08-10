Double-decker bus smashes into store in London

A double-decker London bus has smashed into a store building in south London causing multiple casualties, police say.

The incident took place on Thursday morning, as one of London’s symbolic red buses drove into a shop in Lavender Hill, presstv.ir reported.

Footage from the crash showed a heavy presence of police and medical teams rushing to rescue the bus’ passengers.

It was not clear what caused the crash or how many people were injured.

“Avoid Lavender Hill SW11. Bus has gone into a building. We have no further at this time,” tweeted Wandsworth Police, responding to the incident.

“Two fire engines and three fire rescue units are at the scene of a bus which has crashed into a shop in Lavender Hill in Battersea,” London Fire Bridge said on Twitter.