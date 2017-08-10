Iran water polo defeated by US in World Junior Water Polo Championships

The Iranian men’s national water polo team has suffered its third defeat at the group stage of the 19th edition of Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA) World Men’s Junior Water Polo Championships in Serbia, losing to the US squad.

On Wednesday, the Iranian outfit slumped to a 3-15 defeat against the American team at the Sports Center Milan Gale Muškatirović in the Serbian capital city of Belgrade, presstv.ir reported.

Young Iranian athletes had defeated their Puerto Rican counterparts 8-7 in their previous match two days earlier.

Iran lost its opening match to Russia 2-19 on August 5, before going down to a 2-18 loss against Greece the following day.

The 19th edition of the FINA World Men’s Junior Water Polo Championships opened in Belgrade, Serbia, on August 5, and will conclude on August 13, 2017.