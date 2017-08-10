RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0910 GMT August 10 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198337
Published: 0847 GMT 10 Aug 2017

Iran water polo defeated by US in World Junior Water Polo Championships

Iran water polo defeated by US in World Junior Water Polo Championships

The Iranian men’s national water polo team has suffered its third defeat at the group stage of the 19th edition of Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA) World Men’s Junior Water Polo Championships in Serbia, losing to the US squad.

On Wednesday, the Iranian outfit slumped to a 3-15 defeat against the American team at the Sports Center Milan Gale Muškatirović in the Serbian capital city of Belgrade, presstv.ir reported.

Young Iranian athletes had defeated their Puerto Rican counterparts 8-7 in their previous match two days earlier.

Iran lost its opening match to Russia 2-19 on August 5, before going down to a 2-18 loss against Greece the following day.

The 19th edition of the FINA World Men’s Junior Water Polo Championships opened in Belgrade, Serbia, on August 5, and will conclude on August 13, 2017.

   
KeyWords
US
FINA
championship
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0724 sec