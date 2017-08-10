Lebanese army annihilates Daesh terrorists

The Lebanese army, in an attack to the Daesh (ISIS) terrorist group's positions in Ras Baalbek heights on northeast of the country on Wednesday night, eradicated a number of the terrorists.

Ras Baalbek and Al Qaa heights have been occupied by Daesh for almost three years and according to the reports, eradication of several terrorists has been affirmed, IRNA reported.



The recent attacks of the Lebanese army on Daesh positions are considered a prologue to a greater wipe out of this terrorist group from the occupied areas.



The attacks are following the clearing out of Arsal heights from the Al Nusra terrorist group by Hezbollah forces and now the Lebanese army is going to act against Daesh directly and Hezbollah forces, with the Syrian Army collaboration, are going to raid the terrorists in Syria.



Ras Baalbek heights are connected to some areas in Syria and the whole area is around 200 km square.