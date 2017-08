Iranian teenager receives karate gold

News ID: 198339 Published: 0856 GMT 10 Aug 2017

Iranian teenage girl Yalda Fe'li received the gold medal in Shitoryu karate in the weight category of 26 in the provincial capital Kermanshah, western Iran.

She also received the bronze medal in kata.



28 Iranian teams and 12 teams from Italy, Russia, Azerbaijan, Serbia, Iraq, Switzerland, Pakistan, Chechnya, Sierra Leone and Lebanon, participated in the International Kermanshah Friendship Cup, IRNA reported.

KeyWords