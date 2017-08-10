British companies keen on investing in Iran's market: UK envoy

Many of the British firms are willing to return to Iran's market after the landmark nuclear deal, said the British ambassador to Iran in this north provincial capial city on Wednesday evening.

Speaking in a meeting with local officials in Gilan Province, Nicholas Hopton said it was 'an honor' for him to be present at the endorsement ceremony of the presidential decree and the swearing-in ceremony of President Hassan Rouhani which were respectively held in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on August 7 and 9, IRNA reported.



He added that the presence of the British delegation in both ceremonies has indicated promotion of Tehran-London's relations and also Britain's full support for the implementation of Iran-G5+1 landmark nuclear deal.



The historic nuclear deal, also called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed two years ago by Iran, P5+1 (US, Russia, Britain, France and China plus Germany) and the European Union to end the misunderstandings about Iran's nuclear program.



Hopton visited Gilan Province to discuss ways to boost trade and economic ties with the northern province of Iran which according to the British envoy enjoys a number of common points with Britain.



He referred to Gilan's vast tea plantation farms and its wind farms as two examples of common points for promotion of cooperation between Iran and Britain.



He voiced London's readiness to provide Iran with the former's experiences in the field of modern energies including the wind turbines.



In the last decade, Iran has made steps to decrease its dependency on fossil fuels by investing in the renewable energy of wind power and established many wind farms across the country including in the Manjil and Rudbar Wind Farm near the city of Manjil in Gilan province.



Meanwhile, Governor of Gilan Mohammad Ali Najafi said in his meeting with the British ambassador that following the nuclear deal was signed between Tehran and the world six major powers, the European countries have had specific presence in Iran.



Najafi said Gilan welcomes British investors to make work in the province in the field of modern energies, including generating power from the waste and producing compost.