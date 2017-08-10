French envoy to US backs Iran-Renault deal

French Ambassador to the United States supported the $780m between Iran and the French carmaker Renault tweeting on Wednesday that thee deal is legal and in line with the Iran-G5+1 nuclear deal.

Gérard Araud had repeatedly supported the landmark nuclear deal, AKA the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in recent weeks.



Apart from its long record with the European troika, the JCPOA is a fruit of long difficult talks, continuing at least from November 2013 to July 2015, i.e. 20 months.



According to observers, the White House's stands against the nuclear deal have caused the rift to become wider between Washington and its European allies who are concerned about [President] Trump's one-sided moves against Iran.



According to the Iran-Renault deal, a sum of 300,000 cars will be built in a five-year term and first products will enter the market in the final months of the next Iranian calendar year (starting March 21, 2018 (.



After new sanctions were passed against Iran, Russia and North Korea in the US Congress, France warned about their implementation.



The French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that according to international law, the new sanctions are illegal.