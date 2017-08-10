Iran Embassy dismisses allegations made by Tajikistan

Iran’s Embassy in Dushanbe in a statement on Wednesday rdismissed unfounded claims made in a film aired by Tajikistan TV on August 8.

The statement, a copy of which was sent to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) described such claims as 'regrettable' saying there is no doubt that the film's producers will not be able to mar cultural bonds and historic friendship between the two nations of Iran and Tajikistan, IRNA reported.



Tajikistan Interior Ministry in a 45-minute film on Tuesday claimed that Iran was behind murder of several well-known Tajik figures including former head of the Supreme Council Safarali Kinjayev and some 20 officers of the Russian Base 201 during civil wars in the country from 1990-2000.



The movie also claimed that Iran had funded the murders and Kinjeyev was killed in a bid to increase pessimism against the government in Tajikistan.



'Claims made in the film on behalf of the imprisoned confessors as well as quoting those who are not alive are not valid, said the statement of Iran's embassy in Tajikistan.



It added that the noble nation of Tajikistan will never forget that Iran as one of the main founders and guarantors of Tajikistan’s peace and host of talks between the country's conflicting sides, has played a constructive role in ending Tajikistan's civil wars in 1990.



The statement further recalled that Iran was the pioneer in building infrastructural installations including the Esteqlal Starategic Tunnel (also called Anzob Tunnel), the Sangtoudeh II Power Plant and Ibn Sina Hospital, as well as offering medical services offered by Iran Red Crescent Society and Imam Khomeini Relief Committee to the low-income families of Tajikistan.



Establishment of a center for sports and renovating historic edifices, training Tajik youths in academic centers and setting up of tens of technical and vocational centers across the republic were also among other measures made by Iran which cannot bear any meaning except helping consolidation of Tajikistan’s stability and development and preserving its independence and sustainable securit., said the statement.



'Iran’s fight against terrorism is a public knowledge and the country is one of the major victims of terrorism,' the statement added.



It noted that broadcasting such one-sided films after a visit to Tehran by Tajik energy and water resources minister to attend President Hassan Rouhani inauguration on August 9 on behalf of the Tajik president has indicated that 'certain currents and circles cannot bear normalization of ties and boosting of friendship relation between Tehran and Dushanbe.'



'Iran’s Embassy believes that such divisive moves are not in line with the two nations’ interests and they are pursued by those who do not favor the brotherly relations between the countries which share the same language and culture,' the statement said in conclusion.