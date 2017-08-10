JCPOA opens new door for cooperation with Iran: Japanese envoy

Japanese Ambassador to Iran Hiroyasu Kobayashi voiced his country's readiness to promote economic cooperation with Iran, saying that Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) opened a new way for cooperation with the Islamic Republic, IRNA reported.

Addressing inaugural ceremony of the first factory of producing herbal extracts in Tirtash Village in eastern Mazandaran on Thursday, he added that Iran and Japan have had good cooperation with each other in various fields and the nuclear deal has further smoothed the way for collaboration.



Referring to his country's assistance to the Iranian women breadwinners, the envoy said, 'We have launched projects resembling that of herbal extracts for the women caring for their families in eastern Mazandaran and we will keep supporting the ventures.'



Earlier, Japan had cooperation with the province in the field of amending paddy fields and now it is also prepared for collaboration in agricultural sphere.



Construction of the prodcution unit began in October 2015. Some 20 herbal medicines will be processed in the factory.