Plans to fire missiles at Guam ready by mid-August: North Korea

North Korea has announced that it will develop plans by mid-August to fire four intermediate-range missiles at the US territory of Guam.

North Korea's state media made the announcement on Thursday, noting that the plans will be presented to the country's leader Kim Jong-un who will decide on whether to launch the missiles.

"The Hwasong-12 rockets to be launched by the KPA (Korean People's Army) will cross the sky above Shimane, Hiroshima and Koichi Prefectures of Japan," said the report, citing KPA Commander General Kim Rak-gyom.

"They will fly 3,356.7 kilometers for 1,065 seconds and hit the waters 30 to 40 kilometers away from Guam," added the report.

'Trump bereft of reason'

The KPA commander was cited in the reported as saying that US President Donald Trump was "bereft of reason" and only "absolute force can work on him."

He added that Trump’s recent "fire and fury" comments were a "load of nonsense."

"They will be met with the fire and fury and, frankly, power, the likes of which this world has never seen before," said Trump speaking in New Jersey on Tuesday.

North Koreans protest UN sanctions

Meanwhile, North Koreans took part in a mass rally arranged by Pyongyang authorities in protest at recent sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council.

The UN Security Council on Saturday passed a resolution slapping sweeping sanctions on the North over its first test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The council members, including Pyongyang’s traditional allies Beijing and Moscow, voted 15-0 for a partial ban on exports, aimed at slashing the North'a $3 billion foreign revenue by a third.

The sanctions ban all exports of coal, iron and iron ore, lead and lead ore, as well as fish and seafood from the country. They also block North Korea from increasing the number of workers it sends abroad, and prevents new joint ventures with Pyongyang or increasing investments in current ventures.