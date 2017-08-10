RSS
News ID: 198348
Published: 1405 GMT 10 Aug 2017

Ex-minister Najafi elected new Tehran Mayor

Ex-minister Najafi elected new Tehran Mayor

Mohhamad-Ali Najafi has been elected Thursday as Tehran mayor following a vote at the City Council as the Iranian capital city faces challenges ranging from traffic to air pollution.

Initially, there were seven candidates for the Tehran’s mayoral post, but the number was reduced to two after resignations.

The candidates had presented their programs for the city’s management to the council’s members and answered their questions.

Najafi, a reformist politician who had served for nine years as Iran’s education minister, will replace current Tehran Mayor Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, who held the post for 12 years.

Najafi will begin his official four-year term as mayor on September 6 after the first session of the 5th Tehran City Council and another voting session.

Iranian people chose members of the 21-seat Tehran’s City Council in the May city and village council elections, which were held concurrent with the presidential poll.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Tehran mayor
Najafi
 
