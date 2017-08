Salehi appinted head of Atomic Energy Organization

President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday appointed Ali Akbar Salehi as head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

President Hassan Rouhani in a decree on Thursday appointed Ali Akbar Salehi as head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

The president wished him success calling on him to observe law, moderation and code of conduct of the government’s employees.

Salehi had already been the chief of Iran's atomic energy organization and also foreign minister in the previous administration.