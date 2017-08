Iran's Muay Thai team wins 3 gold, 3 bronze medals in Thailand

Iran's Junior Muay Thai Team grabbed three gold and three bronze medals during international competitions held in Thailand.

Sajjad Sattari, Mohammad Reza Chabok and Saeed Ekwampour won gold medals on the final day (Thursday) of the competitions in Bangkok while Amir Hossein Zolfi, Hossein Abdi and Hassan Mahmoudzadeh had received three bronze medals earlier, IRNA said.



Therefore, Iranian team acted satisfactorily in its first ever international experience.



Muay Thai or Thai boxing is a combat sport of Thailand that uses stand-up striking along with various clinching techniques.