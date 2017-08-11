Israeli settler runs over four Palestinian kids

An Israeli settler has deliberately smashed his car into a group of Palestinian children in the occupied territories, injuring four of them.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in Silwan town, south of the al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem al-Quds, Press TV reported.

According to reports, the children, including two brothers, were hospitalized. The settler fled the scene.

Hit-and-run incidents targeting Palestinians have been prevalent in different parts of the occupied West Bank, with most of them usually ignored by Israeli authorities. Some of such events have even resulted in fatalities.

On May 3, an Israeli settler deliberately ran over an eight-year-old Palestinian child, identified as Laith Yousif Shatat, as he was standing outside his school in the eastern part of Yatta city, located approximately eight kilometers south of al-Khalil (Hebron).

About 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

Five Palestinians shot in Ramallah

Meanwhile, undercover Israeli troops shot at least five Palestinians during clashes in the central West Bank town of Beit Rima.

Palestine’s Health Ministry said the injured were taken to hospital after being targeted with live bullets in the lower parts of their bodies.

One of the protesters needed extra medical care at another hospital as his condition deteriorated.

Israeli forces also stormed a Palestinian home during the ongoing protests and used excessive amounts of tear gas and live bullets to disperse demonstrators.

The occupied Palestinian territories have witnessed new tensions ever since Israeli forces introduced restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem al-Quds in August 2015.

More than 300 Palestinians have lost their lives at the hands of Israeli forces in the ongoing tensions since the beginning of October 2015.