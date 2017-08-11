RSS
Published: 0621 GMT 11 Aug 2017

HSBC's Neumann Says Passed Peak Growth in Asia

HSBC's Neumann Says Passed Peak Growth in Asia
yimg.com

Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economic research at HSBC, discusses growth in Asia, core inflation and his outlook for the region. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

Bloomberg
KeyWords
HSBC
Growth in Asia
Asia
core inflation
 
