Heart failure means the heart is not pumping blood around the body effectively — and can occur after a heart attack.

Symptoms of heart failure occur because the heart does not have enough strength to pump blood around the body which can cause fluid to pool in the feet and legs, express.co.uk wrote.

The three main symptoms of the condition include shortness of breath — even if people are resting, swelling of the feet, ankles, stomach and lower back area and fatigue — feeling tired or weak.

The main causes of heart failure are heart attack, high blood pressure and cardiomyopathy — disease of the heart muscle which can be triggered by viruses or even be genetic.

It can also be caused by alcohol or drugs, cancer treatment or arrhythmia, which is an irregular heart rhythm.

Fewer people are dying from heart failure following admission to hospital, according to the latest National Heart Failure Audit published today.

The report found that the mortality rate for people admitted to hospital with heart failure has dropped from 9.6 percent to 8.9 per cent.

This reduction means that around 500 lives have been saved in the past year, compared to 2014-15.

An assessment of patients admitted to hospital with heart failure at National Health Service (NHS) Trusts also shows that more people are being provided with crucial medicines for heart disease as well as greater access to treatment by heart specialists.

Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, Medical Director at the British Heart Foundation, said: “Heart failure blights the lives of more than half a million people across the UK, and in its severest form has a worse prognosis than many cancers.

“However, providing optimal treatment can help patients lead longer, healthier lives.

“This audit shows promising signs that the quality of hospital care for heart failure is improving, with fewer people dying as a result.

“However, we need to build on this progress.

“It is imperative we continue to close variations in heart failure care across hospitals and ensure more patients receive the best possible treatments.

“This, alongside research in to new treatments, will ensure more people suffering from heart failure live longer, better lives.”

The findings come from a new independent audit of NHS services to treat acute heart failure between April 2015 and March 2016.

The National Heart Failure Audit is based on an analysis of 66,695 admissions to English and Welsh hospitals where the patient’s main diagnosis is for heart failure.

There is no cure for heart failure but the right treatment can help patients.

Doctors usually prescribe medication which helps to control blood pressure and pumping action of the heat.

People can make lifestyle changes if they suffer from the condition such as reducing the amount of salt from diet and eating more healthily.