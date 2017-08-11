Iran Quds Force commander vows to annihilate Daesh

Quds Force Commander Major General Qasem Soleimani in reaction to brutal beheading of an Iranian military advisor by Daesh (ISIS) in Syria vowed to clean the region from the terrorist group elements.

In a message released on Thursday evening, the commander highlighted the recent Takfiri-Wahhabi groups' defeats in the region and referred to beheading of the Iranian military advisor, known in Iran as the 'Defenders of Shrine,' as an act which is against all Islamic and human ethics, irna.ir wrote.

'Such crime which has happened for several times against the Sunni and Shia Muslims in the region will only increase the awareness and unity of Muslim people against the sinister phenomenon [of terrorism],' Brigadier General Soleimani noted.

He underlined that such criminal acts by Daesh “will reinforce our commitment to fight them until their complete annihilation.'

Following a US strike against the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi), Daesh used the opportunity to attack the Syrian troops deployed in the borders with Iraq in which Mohsen Hojjaji, an Iranian military advisor was taken hostage by the terrorist group elements and beheaded later on camera.