The homeless of Martin Place's tent city ordered to tear it down

News ID: 198383 Published: 0859 GMT 11 Aug 2017

ANADOLU AGENCY/GETTY IMAGES

Six months of shelter, support, solidarity and political standoff have come to an end after occupants of the tent city in the center of Sydney began packing up their belongings. The camp’s residents started the slow process of removing their tents on Friday under the supervision of police, who had been granted new powers to clear the area under legislation passed by the New South Wales parliament this week.

THE GUARDIAN

KeyWords