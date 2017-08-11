RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1147 GMT August 11 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198383
Published: 0859 GMT 11 Aug 2017

The homeless of Martin Place's tent city ordered to tear it down

The homeless of Martin Place's tent city ordered to tear it down
ANADOLU AGENCY/GETTY IMAGES

Six months of shelter, support, solidarity and political standoff have come to an end after occupants of the tent city in the center of Sydney began packing up their belongings. The camp’s residents started the slow process of removing their tents on Friday under the supervision of police, who had been granted new powers to clear the area under legislation passed by the New South Wales parliament this week.

THE GUARDIAN
Download
   
KeyWords
homeless
Martin Place
tent
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1709 sec