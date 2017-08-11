Car production fall hits UK industrial output

UK industrial production shrank in the second quarter of the year, according to the latest official figures.

Production fell by 0.4 percent, mainly due to a 0.6 percent drop in manufacturing output, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures showed, according to BBC.

That was largely due to a 3.6 percent fall in the production of transport equipment, including motor vehicles.

Car production fell by 6.7 percent from May to June, the sharpest drop since December 2013.

Construction output also fell in the second quarter by 1.3 percent, with less work on new projects as well as repairs and maintenance.

The figures underline the British economy's dependence on services, which makes up about four-fifths of the UK's economic output.

There was some upbeat news towards the end of the quarter. In June, production output picked up, beating most economists' expectations, because oil producers had postponed seasonal maintenance work until later than normal.

And although the construction sector had the worst three months in five years, June saw a slight improvement, with just a 0.1 percent fall in output.

Separately, a report from the National Institute for Economic and Social Research said that UK economic growth in the three months to the end of July had slowed to 0.2 percent, compared with 0.3 percent growth in the second quarter of the year.

However, it predicted a ‘modest’ recovery in the second half of the year as a result of improving global growth and the weaker pound.