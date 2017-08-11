The credit crisis did not lead to deleveraging

Since then, the debt-to-GDP ratio in mature economies has remained roughly constant. But debt has continued to play an important role in post-crisis developments, in two ways.
The first is that the composition of indebtedness has changed markedly. Public debt increased sharply as governments tried to cushion the shock to aggregate demand as the private sector tightened its belt and tried to ‘deleverage’ or reduce its debts.
And just as the rich world reined in credit growth, the emerging world — led by China — opened the stimulus spigot. As a result, the world is today more awash in debt than ever. How that debt accumulation can possibly end is one of the big questions hovering over the global economy today.