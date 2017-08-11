RSS
Published: 1333 GMT 11 Aug 2017

Kenya on edge as final results due in disputed election

AFP

Kenya's election commission was preparing to release final results Friday from a hotly-disputed vote in which the opposition has already claimed victory, fanning tensions in the east African nation.

The National Super Alliance (NASA) opposition coalition on Thursday demanded its candidate Raila Odinga be declared president, claiming massive fraud was behind preliminary results that placed him far behind incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta, AFP reported.

US Ambassador Bob Godec joined foreign observers in urging parties to give the election commission (IEBC) space to finish its job and use legal means to deal with their grievances.

"Violence must never be an option. No Kenyan should die because of an election. Kenya's future is more important than any election. Leaders above all need to make that clear," Godec said.

Opposition strongholds were calm Friday just hours before the final result is due, after pockets of protests in the western city of Kisumu and Nairobi slums, where police shot two protesters dead on Wednesday.

But memories are still raw of a disputed poll that led to two months of ethno-political violence in 2007-8, leaving 1,100 dead and displacing 600,000.

   
