Iran: Serious costs await nuclear deal violators

Iran’s deputy foreign minister warned on Friday against serious ramifications of breaching the 2015 nuclear deal, expressing Tehran’s preparedness to respond to any such scenario.

Abbas Araqchi, a senior negotiator during marathon talks that led to the nuclear agreement, said if any party to the deal violates its terms, they will have to pay a “serious cost”, IRNA reported.

Araqchi, who was speaking at Japan’s Sasakawa Peace Foundation, denounced the new US sanctions against Iran over its missile program as “unacceptable” and argued that Tehran’s missile program, which relies on Iranian people’s capabilities, is solely defensive and deterrent.

Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China – plus Germany reached the deal, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), on July 14, 2015 and began implementing it in January 2016.

The UN Security Council later unanimously endorsed a resolution that effectively turned the JCPOA into international law.

Under the agreement, limits were put on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for, among other things, the removal of all nuclear-related bans against the Islamic Republic.

However, the US Senate and Treasury Department have imposed new sanctions against the Islamic Republic and several Iranian companies and individuals in recent months over its missile program.

Iran complained that these sanctions were in violation of the accord.

Araqchi’s comments come as Iran’s Parliament is set to vote on a motion which incorporates a host of retaliatory measures in the face of US “acts of terror” and “adventurism” in the region.

The bill will be put on the Parliament’s agenda on Sunday, said MP Hossein Naqavi Hosseini on Thursday.

It “takes into consideration the aspects of US hostile measures in the region and its behavior in different areas, [including] acts of terrorism and human rights violations, will be put under close monitoring,” he added.

The bill allocates some $609 million to several state bodies, including the Foreign Ministry, Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, the Judiciary, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and its Quds Force, to monitor and probe US actions in the region, the lawmaker said.