Salehi reinstated as AEOI chief

President Hassan Rouhani in a decree on Thursday reappointed Ali Akbar Salehi as vice president and head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

Salehi, an MIT-educated nuclear physicist, was Iran's chief technical negotiator during Tehran’s nuclear negotiations with P5+1 group of countries – Russia, the US, the UK, France, China and Germany.

On Tuesday, Rouhani reappointed Es’haq Jahangiri as his first vice president for the second term, IRNA reported.

On the same day, the president submitted the list of his nominees for ministerial posts to the Parliament, four days after his swearing-in ceremony.

The list includes the proposed picks to head 17 out of 18 ministries.

The nominee for the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology is yet to be presented to the Parliament.

Rouhani, who was reelected on May 19, has changed eight of his ministers.

Some of the ministers, who have retained their portfolios in the list are Mohammad Javad Zarif as foreign minister, Bijan Namdar Zanganeh as minister of petroleum, Mahmoud Alavi as intelligence minister, Hassan Qazizadeh Hashemi as minister of health, and Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli as interior minister.

Iran’s lawmakers will start debates on the credentials and backgrounds of the proposed ministers on Tuesday for the vote of confidence.