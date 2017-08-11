RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0620 GMT August 11 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198394
Published: 1431 GMT 11 Aug 2017

Two killed as floods, storms hit NE Iran

Two killed as floods, storms hit NE Iran

Two people were killed and two others went missing after floods and storms hit Iran’s northeastern province of Golestan, authorities said on Friday.

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) in the city of Aliabad-e Katul, Hossein Shakki, said a three-member family was reported missing after flashfloods in the village of Zarrin Gol, Tasnim News Agency reported.

He further said a rescue mission was dispatched to the flood-hit area on Thursday night to find the family.

The official said the body of a 35-year-old woman, who had gone missing along with her child and husband, was discovered on Friday a few kilometers away, adding that the rescue operation is underway to find other members of the family.

The director general of the Crisis Management Center of Golestan Province also said that a young man was killed following a big storm in a village near Inche Boroun region in the province.

Flashfloods and rainstorms occasionally hit northern Iran. 

In April, over 40 people were killed in severe flooding triggered by torrential rains in four northwestern provinces of the country.

   
KeyWords
floods
Iran
dead
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2564 sec