FM: Japan policy based on boosting ties with Iran

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said on Thursday that his country's policy is to expand all-out ties with Iran.

Speaking in a meeting with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Abbas Araqchi, he extended congratulations to President Hassan Rouhani on his reelection for another four-year term, hoping bilateral relations, especially in the economic domain, would improve in the post-JCPOA era, IRNA reported.

Referring to the implementation of an agreement to encourage investment in both countries, he added that grounds for making optimal use of capacities will be paved once documents are finalized.

Supporting the nuclear deal officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Japanese minister hoped that a successful example of economic cooperation will take shape between the two countries.

He expressed willingness to visit Tehran at an opportune time following his counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif's visit last December,

The minister added that deepening ties with Iran and maintaining consultations on regional developments are among Japan's priorities.

Araqchi congratulated Kono on his appointment as foreign minister, adding it is pleasing to see that Japan is determined to boost relations, particularly in the economic sphere.

Noting that the nuclear deal has paved the way for promoting relations and using the two countries' potentials, he said that today, conditions are prepared for pushing forward economic cooperation more than ever.

He also hoped that Japanese companies will make use of the economic opportunities that have emerged in Iran following the implementation of the nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, Japanese Ambassador to Iran Hiroyasu Kobayashi voiced his country's readiness to promote economic cooperation with Iran, saying that the JCPOA opened a new way for cooperation with the Islamic Republic.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the first factory of producing herbal extracts in Tirtash village in northern Mazandaran on Thursday, he added that Iran and Japan have had good cooperation in various fields and the nuclear deal has pave the ground for collaboration smoother.

Referring to his country's assistance to Iran’s women breadwinners, the envoy said, “We have launched projects such as that of herbal extracts for women caring for their families in eastern part of Mazandaran and we will keep supporting such ventures.”

Earlier, Japan cooperated with the province in improving paddy fields and now it is also prepared for collaboration in the agriculture sector.

Construction of the production unit began in October 2015. Some 20 herbal medicines will be processed in the factory.