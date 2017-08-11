Envoy hails Parliament approval for Iran’s TAC membership

Political Desk

Iran’s accredited envoy to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) hailed the Parliament’s approval for joining Iran to the organization’s Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), describing the move as the beginning of cooperation between Tehran and South Asia region.

Valiollah Mohammadi Nasr-Abadi, who is also Iran’s ambassador to Indonesia, said, “With Iran’s membership in TAC, practical cooperation will begin with the organization”, IRNA reported.

On July 2016, ASEAN approved Iran’s request to accede to the treaty during the 49th meeting of its foreign ministers in the capital of Laos, Vientiane.

In their joint communique, the ministers welcomed the “growing interest of other non-ASEAN member states to accede to the TAC”, adding the interest “reflects their political will and commitment to cooperate with ASEAN in the furtherance of peace and security in the region.”

The statement added that the ASEAN community has agreed to the requests for accession by Iran, Chile, Egypt, and Morocco to TAC and looks forward to the signing ceremony as soon as possible.

TAC is a peace treaty among Southeast Asian countries signed by the ASEAN founding members in 1976.

The purpose of the TAC is to promote perpetual peace, everlasting amity and cooperation among the people of Southeast Asia which would contribute to their strength, solidarity, and closer relationship.

The ASEAN is a geopolitical and economic organization of 10 countries located in Southeast Asia.