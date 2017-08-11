India in talks with Myanmar, Bangladesh to deport 40,000 Rohingya

MUKESH GUPTA/REUTERS A girl belonging to Rohingya Muslims walks past a makeshift settlement on the outskirts of Jammu, India, on May 6, 2017.

India is in talks with Bangladesh and Myanmar about its plan to deport around 40,000 Rohingya Muslims, a government spokesman said on Friday, with state governments told to form task forces for the purpose.

New Delhi says only around 14,000 of the Rohingya living in India are registered with the United Nations refugee agency, making the rest illegal and liable to be sent back. India is not a signatory to UN conventions on refugees and no national law covers it, Reuters reported.

"These things are being discussed at diplomatic level with both Bangladesh and Myanmar," India's Interior Ministry spokesman K.S. Dhatwalia said.

"More clarity will emerge at an appropriate time."

India's Junior Interior Minister Kiren Rijiju told Parliament on Wednesday the federal government had directed state governments to "constitute task forces at district levels to identify and deport the illegally staying foreign nationals".

‘Unconscionable’ move

Amnesty International has said deporting and abandoning the Rohingya would be "unconscionable".

The Indian office of UN High Commissioner for Refugees also said it was "trying to find the facts" about New Delhi's plans to deport them.

Rohingya are not welcome in India, where its 1.3 billion people are fighting for resources and job opportunities. No better conditions would be awaiting the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Myanmar’s government already denies full citizenship to the 1.1 million-strong Rohingya population that lives there, branding them illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. This is while the Rohingya track their ancestors many generations back in Myanmar.

Considered by the UN as the “most persecuted minority group in the world,” they have been under a military siege in Myanmar’s state of Rakhine since October 2016, when the military launched an operation against the minority after deadly attacks on police posts.

The government blamed the Rohingya for the assault that left nine policemen dead despite the fact that Rohingya have no militant faction to fight for them. The minority has flatly denied the allegations against it.

There have been numerous eyewitness accounts of summary executions, rapes, and arson attacks by security forces against the Muslims since the crackdown began.

The government rejects the allegations and has refused to cooperate with a UN fact-finding mission to look into abuses in Myanmar.

Last year, Bangladesh also pushed back a number of Rohingya refugees, mostly women and children, as they desperately tried to take refuge in the country.

Bangladesh has confined those Muslims who have remained in the country to squalid camps.

More than 75,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since the Oct. 9 attack.

Troops sent to Rakhine

Myanmar has sent hundreds of soldiers to beef up security in northwestern Rakhine state after a recent spate of killings, military sources said on Friday, fueling fears of yet more violence and instability in the troubled region, Reuters reported.

Two military sources based in Rakhine told Reuters the army had sent troops to the state's north to "help tighten security" after seven Buddhists were found hacked to death in mountains near the town of Maungdaw last week.

The army dispatched about 500 soldiers to several towns near the border with Bangladesh on Thursday, including the towns of Buthidaung and Maungdaw, according to one of the military sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The government blamed "extremists" for the killing of the seven.

Such a buildup raises fears of a fresh wave of violence after last year's operation in which security forces allegedly shot villagers at random and burnt homes.

That prompted security forces to hunt for the killers in an "intensive clearance operation", a military source told Reuters last week.

Regional rights body ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights voiced concern about the increased number of troops in Rakhine.