0621 GMT August 11 2017

News ID: 198401
Published: 1452 GMT 11 Aug 2017

Iran drops one place in latest FIFA rankings

Iran drops one place in latest FIFA rankings
MOHAMMADREZA ABBASI/MEHR NEWS AGENCY

Iran plunged one position in the August 2017 edition of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) rankings to land in the 24th spot in the world.

According to the latest monthly rankings released by the world’s soccer governing body on Thursday, the Iranian team collected 893 points and maintained its position as the best Asian soccer team, Press TV reported.

Other Asian teams included Japan, which moved up two positions to claim the 44th slot in the latest FIFA rankings with 696 points, followed by the Australians and South Koreans, who occupied the 45th and 49th spots respectively with 691 and 674 points.

Brazil is the top-ranked soccer team in the world, with 1,604 points.

Germany bagged 1,549 points to claim the second position while third-place Argentina earned 1,399 points. Switzerland stands fourth with 1,329 points.

   
KeyWords
FIFA
rankings
August 2017
IranDaily
 
