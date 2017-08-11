Kalsoom Sharif to seek parliament seat of Pakistan's ousted premier

The wife of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will now try to fill in the parliament seat for her disqualified husband, giving a new twist to political affairs in the country.

"We have submitted nomination papers for Mrs. Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif," Sharif adviser Asif Kirmani said on Friday.

Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif will be the candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party in the by-election to be held in about 45 days, Kirmani told reporters in the eastern city of Lahore.

Nawaz Sharif was forced to leave office after the Supreme Court found him untrustworthy to lead the country.

His brother Shahbaz and Sharif’s sons and daughters, particularly Maryam, have also been implicated in corruption cases, making them unqualified to take the post.

Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif is a Pakistani professor. However, analysts say she lacks support from the entire Sharif family.

Muhammad Hamza, the son of Shahbaz Sharif, is another candidate for the post.

Kulsoom, who has never run for office, will be canvassing for votes in Sharif's political stronghold inside Lahore's Walled City, where her husband has never lost.

"We will, God willing, win this seat with a big majority," said Muhammad Safdar, Sharif's son-in-law, who is also a member of parliament, as he stood beside Kirmani.

Sharif's ruling party last week elected one of his loyalists, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, as prime minister.

Party leaders had previously suggested that Abbasi would hold office until elections next year, a reversal of earlier indications that Sharif's younger brother, Shahbaz, would seek the vacant seat and later take over as premier.