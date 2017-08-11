Former US Republican senator says Trump is 'sick of mind,' and should be removed from office

A former US Republican Senator has called on lawmakers to support calls President Donald Trump's removal from office, calling him “sick of mind.”

Gordon Humphrey, a longtime critic of Trump, said in a letter, “Donald Trump is seriously sick. He is dangerous.”

In a letter sent to Republican Senator Ann McLane Kuster, Humphrey said that Trump is making a bad situation worse with his recent promise that North Korea would face "fire and fury" if it continued to threaten the US, a local news station WMUR first reported.

“President Trump's threat to rain down 'fire and fury' on North Korea is like pouring gasoline on a fire,” Humphrey wrote. “It's crazy.”

Humphrey asked Kuster to support a bill in the House of Representatives that would establish a test to determine whether the president is mentally fit for office.

He said, “As a citizen, former US Senator, and twelve-year member of the Armed Services Committee, I urge you to act [at] once.”

"Donald Trump should be relieved of the powers of the presidency at the earliest date."

The letter comes amid widespread criticism of Trump over his response to threats made by North Korea. Humphrey said the escalating crisis with North Korea forces Congress to act.

On Friday, Trump said a military option against North Korea is “locked and loaded,” ratcheting up his war of words against the Asian nation.

“Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Republican hawks are also pushing the president towards launching war against North Korea.

GOP Senator Lindsey Graham said on Thursday the United States should go for a military option against North Korea and predicted that Washington will win the conflict.

“Donald Trump is impaired by a seriously sick psyche,” he wrote. “His sick mind and reckless conduct could consume the lives of millions.”

Humphrey has trashed Trump repeatedly throughout the campaign, urging the Republican National Committee (RNC) to replace Trump as the nominee months before Election Day.