Renowned Italian musician to hold saxophone masterclasses in Iran

A distinguished Italian musician, Mario Ciaccio, will hold masterclasses in Tehran in late August with a focus on playing the saxophone.

The soloist of the Italian National Police Wind Orchestra is scheduled to hold his masterclasses on playing the saxophone for Iranian musicians during August 21-28, IFP News reported.

Ciaccio received his master's degree in saxophone from F. Bonporti Conservatory. Having won 12 Italian, European and international chamber music competitions, Ciaccio performs with orchestras and musical institutions including Orchestra Haydn di Bolzano e Trento, Orchestra Sinfonica Siciliana, Palermo Orchestra di Musica Contemporanea, Filarmonica Franco Ferrara, Academie Neue Music Bolzano, Traiettorie Sonore Milan, Old time jazz Orchestra, Ars Musica, Teatro Massim di Palermo, Teatro Comunale di Bolzano and Teatro Santa Chiara Trento.

He has performed in more than 200 concerts. A member of the Modern Saxophone Quartet, Ciaccio is currently performing in many concerts and tours in the Netherlands, France and the US.

The Italian musician teaches the saxophone at the C. Eccher Music School in Cles (Trento).