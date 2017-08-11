ICHHTO official: Food fests will help promote Iran's tourism

Iran's Cultural Heritage Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHHTO) seeks to attract domestic and international tourists and promote food tourism by holding annual food festivals in a different city each year.

Ali Khaksari, the deputy head of ICHHTO, added the organization held the first edition of such festivals in the western Iranian province of Kermanshah in the year to mid-March 2017, IRNA reported.

This year's festival was held in Hamedan Province, western Iran, during August 9-11.

Khaksari said the food festivals aim to present healthy traditional Iranian cuisines, their recipes and unique Iranian spices to domestic and international tourists.

He noted that the three-day festival was attended by some of the best Iranian brands in food, hotel and restaurant industries.

Culinary attractions play a significant role in developing tourism industry.

Traditional foods, as an intangible cultural heritage, are always very popular among domestic and foreign tourists as food constitute the most memorable part of a trip.