Iran, Kazakhstan sign cultural agreement

Iran and Kazakhstan signed an agreement to increase cultural exchanges and promote cooperation in this field.

The deal was signed between Kazakh Culture, Tourism and Sports Minister Arystanbek Muhamediuly and the head of Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO), Abuzar Ebrahimi-Torkaman, in Tehran on Thursday, IRNA reported.

During the signing ceremony, Ebrahimi-Torkaman said Kazakhstan has the second longest border with Iran among the Central Asian states, adding the friendly and brotherly country is one of the major and influential countries in Central Asia.

He further noted that Iran was among the very first countries to recognize Kazakhstan's independence following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The two countries have had excellent relations ever since, the ICRO head said.

Speaking in the same ceremony, the Kazakh minister called for expansion of cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan given the support of the presidents of the two countries for promoting cultural collaboration.

Muhamediuly noted that the deal will provide both sides with a good opportunity to foster cultural and sports relations and increase interactions among cultural activists.