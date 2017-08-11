'Autumn Memories' to compete in Indian filmfest

Domestic Economy Desk

A feature film by Iranian director Ali Fakhr Mousavi titled 'Autumn Memories' was given the green light to participate in the main competition section — Best International Feature Film — of India's Lake View International Film Festival.

A joint production of Iran, the Czech Republic and Ukraine, the film will compete with 17 other flicks in this section, IRNA reported.

Selected for participation in the main competition section of the Indian festival out of 60 other flicks, 'Autumn Memories' is an anti-war love story depicting the story of a girl whose home and family were attacked by terrorist groups. As a person who has experienced displacement, blindness and loss of speech, she can ultimately find peace and love in another part of the world along with people who also are affected by war.

The film was screened at the 35th Fajr Film Festival in February. Its cast includes Nazanin Ahmadi Shahpourabadi, Aleksandr Ignatusha, Galyna Karpin, Oleksa Kravchuk, Dmytro Linartovych, Nazar Regush, Oleksandr Vakulyuk and Olga Voytanovich.

The Indian event is held annually in Punjab during August 28-September 6.

Earlier, it was announced that the film will be screened by the Art & Experience Cinematic Group in autumn.

The shooting of the movie began in October 2015 in Ukraine. It was entirely shot outside Iran.