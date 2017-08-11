Iranian flick enters Hungarian fest's contest section

Arts & Culture Desk

Iranian feature film titled 'Kupal' will be screened in the international competition section of Jameson CineFest – 14th Miskolc International Film Festival in Hungary.

Directed by Kazem Mollaei 'Kupal' is the only Iranian flick to take part in the Hungarian film festival which is to be held from September 8 to 17, 2017, IRNA reported.

The cast of the film include Mojtaba Alizadeh, Nazanin Farahani and Hossein Ghayebi Shabahang.

Among the other movies to take part in the Hungarian fest's competition section are 'April's Daughter' from Mexico directed by Michel Franco, 'Good Time' from the US directed by Ben Safdie and Joshua Safdie, 'God's Own Country' from the UK directed by Francis Lee, 'Brigsby Bear' from the US directed by Dave McCary, 'Lady Machbeth' from the UK directed by William Oldroyd, 'Columbus' from the US directed by Kogonada, Brimstone a joint product of the Netherlands, France, Germany, Belgium, Sweden, the UK and the US directed by Martin Koolhoven, 'A Ciámbra' a joint product of Italy, Brazil, Germany, France, the US and Sweden directed by Jonas Carpignano and 'Western' a joint product of Germany, Bulgaria and Austria directed by Valeska Grisebach.

Earlier, the Iranian film won the first prize for the best feature in Amsterdam Film Festival in the Netherlands.