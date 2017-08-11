RSS
1155 GMT August 11 2017

News ID: 198424
Published: 1900 GMT 11 Aug 2017

India’s SEBI ties up with Iran’s SEO for technical assistance

Markets regulator SEBI on Thursday entered into a pact with its counterpart in Iran to promote technical assistance and facilitate cross-border cooperation in the area of securities regulations.

It will facilitate mutual assistance, contribute toward efficient performance of the supervisory functions, and enable effective enforcement of laws and regulations governing the securities markets, hindustantimes.com reported.

“The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Securities & Exchange Organization (SEO) of Iran have entered into a bilateral memorandum of understanding (MoU) for mutual cooperation and technical assistance,” SEBI said in a statement.

The MoU was signed by SEBI chief Ajay Tyagi and SEO chairman Shapour Mohammadi in Mumbai.

SEBI has signed nearly two dozen bilateral MoUs with the regulators of various jurisdictions. The markets regulator is also a signatory to the multilateral MoU of International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

In order to encourage the exchange of information and assistance, SEBI has been signing pacts with the jurisdictions who are yet to become a signatory to the multilateral MoU of IOSCO.

 

 

 

   
Resource: hindustantimes.com
