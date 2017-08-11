Envoy: Iran banking restrictions in China nothing to do with US sanctions

In reaction to some banking limitations created for Iranian residents in China, Iran ambassador to China said restrictions have nothing to do with recent US sanctions against Iran.

The Chinese government has recently changed internal regulations and put some limitations to create transparency and fight money laundering, Ali Asghar Khaji told IRNA on Friday.

The mentioned monitoring and limitations are not only for Iranians but also for all countries' nationals in China.

He added that Iranian firms' banking accounts have been blocked only in Yiwu city in which many economic activities are underway.

US senators on July 27 voted 98-2 on a bill, which would give Congress the ability to block US President Donald Trump from lifting the Russia sanctions. It also includes new penalties against Iran and North Korea.



Senators Rand Paul and Bernie Sanders voted against the bill, with Sanders saying on Twitter that 'following Trump's comments that he won't recertify Iran’s compliance with the nuclear agreement I worry new sanctions could endanger it.'