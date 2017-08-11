RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1155 GMT August 11 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198428
Published: 1932 GMT 11 Aug 2017

Iran eyes bigger share in Iraq market

Iran eyes bigger share in Iraq market

Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi underlined the need for the further expansion of economic ties between Tehran and Baghdad, saying that Iran can have the bigger share in the Iraqi market.

"All the Iraqi ethnic groups are interested in cooperation with Iranian industrialists and traders," Masjedi said, addressing the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce in Baghdad, Fars News Agency reported.

The envoy pointed to eight billion dollars worth of trade exchanges between Iran and Iraq, and said, "Institutionalization of political and cultural relations with Iraq is the secret of success in this country's big market. 
"Despite having various problems, Iran can have the final say in Iraq's market."

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in a phone conversation with Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani in August called for continued cooperation with Tehran in economic and trade fields.

"Iran and Iraq can broaden their relations in the fields of economy and trade," Abadi said during the phone talk.

The Iraqi prime minister also appreciated Iran's support for the Iraqi government and people in the war against terrorism.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
eyes
bigger
IranDaily
 
Resource: Fars News Agency
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0982 sec