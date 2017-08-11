Iran eyes bigger share in Iraq market

Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi underlined the need for the further expansion of economic ties between Tehran and Baghdad, saying that Iran can have the bigger share in the Iraqi market.

"All the Iraqi ethnic groups are interested in cooperation with Iranian industrialists and traders," Masjedi said, addressing the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce in Baghdad, Fars News Agency reported.

The envoy pointed to eight billion dollars worth of trade exchanges between Iran and Iraq, and said, "Institutionalization of political and cultural relations with Iraq is the secret of success in this country's big market.

"Despite having various problems, Iran can have the final say in Iraq's market."

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in a phone conversation with Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani in August called for continued cooperation with Tehran in economic and trade fields.

"Iran and Iraq can broaden their relations in the fields of economy and trade," Abadi said during the phone talk.

The Iraqi prime minister also appreciated Iran's support for the Iraqi government and people in the war against terrorism.